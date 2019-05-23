DC Super Pets Movie Pushed Back One Year After John Wick 4 Announcement

While everyone probably forgot that DC Super Pets movie was in the works, Warner Bros. went ahead and moved the release date back by an entire year, causing everyone to remember that it actually exists. However, since it’ll now be even longer until we see the animated adventure hit the big screen, we’ll probably all forget again, at least for a little while.

On Wednesday evening, Warner Bros. announced that DC Super Pets was being shifted from its original release date on May 21, 2021, to May 20, 2022. There wasn’t an explicit reason for the shift, but it is worth noting that another major property just recently locked down that May 21, 2021 release date as well.

After a killer opening weekend at the box office, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum earned itself another sequel, which Paramount confirmed just a couple of days ago. When the studio announced the fourth film in the beloved franchise, it came with that coveted May 21, 2021 release date.

There’s no telling if these two announcements have anything to do with one another. After all, they’re going after completely different demographics. One is an animated film based on a popular children’s brand, while the other is a part of one of the most violent franchises currently in production. It’s hard to think that the two will have very much crossover audience.

Still, for whatever the reason, DC Super Pets will take a year longer than expected. Meanwhile, John Wick: Chapter 4 has a clear route to another dominant opening weekend. Each movie in the franchise has opened bigger than its predecessor, and there’s no reason to believe that Chapter 4 won’t continue that trend.

DC Super Pets is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, and it’s being produced by Patty Hicks. The film will follow the adventures of the pets that belong to iconic DC heroes like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Also in the works for DC in 2021 is the highly-anticipated Suicide Squad sequel from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.