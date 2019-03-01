This Is What Titans New Superboy Could Look Like

Warning: This article contains Titans season 1 Spoilers!

DC Universe’s Titans ended season 1 in true Marvel fashion, offering fans a post-credits “button scene,” teasing a big reveal for season 2. That reveal was none other than Superboy, who broke out of captivity in a science lab, along with his buddy Krypto, the Super Dog.

The body double used for Superboy was shown in shadowy obscurity, but later on it was announced that actor Joshua Orpin has been cast as Titans Superboy. We still have a bit of a wait before we get the official first look at Orpin as Superboy – but until then, DC fans are sharing their own concepts of what Titans‘ Superboy could look like:

View this post on Instagram Joshua Orpin will be Conner Kent/Superboy in @dcutitans A post shared by Salman Artworks (@salman.artworks) on Feb 28, 2019 at 5:29am PST

This mock-up of Joshua Oprin as Superboy was done by fan artist Salman Artworks. It goes for a pretty basic design concept: Oprin in a Superman shirt. Full stop. It’s not exactly a revolutionary design, but it’s definitely one befitting the limited TV budget of Titans.

To be fair, the show did pretty well in season 1 with adapting DC Comics superheroes and villains into live-action. Titans took fantastical characters like Starfire and Raven and made them look convincing, and then balanced those fantastical beings with both street-level fighters like Robin (I and II), as well as enhanced fighters like the Nuclear Family. It all blended well together, and definitely looked better than what we typcially get from, say, The CW’s Arrowverse series. The sole exception to all that was Beast Boy: the character’s green skin and shap-changing abilities looked pretty shoddy onscreen – which will hopefully be addressed in the season 2 budgeting decisions.

That brings us to Superboy. Given the stumbles that Titans had creating Beast Boy, it will be interesting to see how they tackle Connor Kent. If he launches into the air and flies away like Nathan Petrelli on Heroes, that’s one thing; however, longer shots of Superboy in flight, or having some kind of superpowered showdown… well, that gets into the same kind of visual challenges that CW’s Supergirl has faced all along. However, as stated, Titans has proven adept at handling DC Comics powers better than the Arrowverse – so we’ll see what happens.

Right now, it seems Titans season 2 is gearing up for production in the spring. We’ll keep you updated on how things take shape – and whenever some official character images drop.

