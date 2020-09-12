DC FanDome: Jim Lee Teases News About DC Universe's Future This Week

✖

Day 2 of DC FanDome kicked off on Saturday, providing fans with a slew of new looks at DC Comics' movies, TV shows, comics, and more. According to a new tweet from DC Publisher Jim Lee, there still will be more news in store. On Saturday, Lee tweeted his excitement surrounding Doom Patrol getting renewed for a third season, officially moving it from the DC Universe digital platform entirely over to HBO Max. In the process, Lee teased that there will be more updates surrounding DC Universe's future in the coming days.

Congratz to @dcdoompatrol for the season 3 pickup by @hbomax! Stay tuned next week for big news about @thedcuniverse and it’s exciting future! #dcuniverse pic.twitter.com/VoIKnBcKWM — Jim Lee (@JimLee) September 12, 2020

This comes after months of speculation surrounding DC Universe's future, with many worrying that the app - which also offers archival movie and TV content, a backlog of comics, message boards, and more - would become defunct entirely. But as Lee revealed in an interview last month, the plan is definitely not for DC Universe to go away.

"The original content that is on DCU is migrating to HBO Max," Lee explained at the time. "Truthfully, that’s the best platform for that content. The amount of content you get, not just DC, but generally from WarnerMedia, is huge and it’s the best value proposition if I’m allowed to use that marketing term. We feel that is the place for that. In regards to the community and experience that DCU created, and all the backlist content, something like 20,000 to 25,000 different titles, and the way it connected with fans 24-7, there is always going to be a need for that. So we’re excited to transform it and we’ll have more news on what that will look like. It’s definitely not going away."

DC Universe has given way for a lot of original series over the years, including Titans, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, Swamp Thing, Young Justice: Outsiders, and Stargirl.

