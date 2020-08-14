Jim Lee Reveals the Future of DC Universe

✖

There's been a lot of DC news this week ranging from the positive (the upcoming DC FanDome) to the negative (lots of layoffs at DC Comics). Jim Lee, comic book artist/writer and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter to set some rumors straight and speak about the future of the company. One topic that came up was DC Universe, the streaming site dedicated to all things DC that launched in September of 2018. There has been a lot of speculation about the site's future, especially now that some shows are transitioning to HBO Max.

"The original content that is on DCU is migrating to HBO Max," Lee explained. "Truthfully, that’s the best platform for that content. The amount of content you get, not just DC, but generally from WarnerMedia, is huge and it’s the best value proposition if I’m allowed to use that marketing term. We feel that is the place for that."

Lee added, "In regards to the community and experience that DCU created, and all the backlist content, something like 20,000 to 25,000 different titles, and the way it connected with fans 24-7, there is always going to be a need for that. So we’re excited to transform it and we’ll have more news on what that will look like. It’s definitely not going away."

We're not especially surprised to hear that shows will be making the switch, especially considering series like Titans and Harley Quinn recently had the "DCU" part of their title taken off their Facebook pages. While Harley Quinn has not yet been renewed for a third season, there have been rumors that Titans’ third season will debut on both HBO Max and DC Universe.

There have also been big content shifts between DC Universe and HBO Max as of late. The Stargirl series announced its season 2 renewal with the caveat that it is now airing on The CW weekly, and streaming completed seasons on HBO Max - bypassing DC Universe altogether. Classic DC films like the Batman movies and newer films like Birds of Prey are now being pushed to HBO Max as well, to fill out the service's DC content lane.

