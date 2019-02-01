‘The New Batman Adventures’ and ‘The Batman’ to Be Added to DC Universe

DC Universe subscribers can soon get a double dose of the Caped Crusader this February.

According to a new report from IGN, The New Batman Adventures and The Batman will be making their way to the streaming service early this month.

(No, not Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which has gotten some pretty major updates in recent days.)

The New Batman Adventures, which ran from 1997 to 1999, will be available on DC Universe as of Friday, February 1st. The animated series served as a continuation of Batman: The Animated Series, and consisted of 24 episodes.

The Batman, on the other hand, ran from 2004 to 2008 during the “Kids” block on WB (and later The CW). The animated series existed within its own distinct continuity, and featured Rino Romano voicing the titular role.

These two shows join the latest batch of content joining DC Universe’s library, with the live-action Doom Patrol series set to begin debuting on February 15th. This comes as the service also plans to more than double its comic content, with iconic storylines like Batman: Hush, 2009’s Batgirl, and 52 on the way.

“When launching DC Universe we knew the comic reader was an area that we wanted to expand and provide more choice. Fans want a place to discover new titles and the opportunity to enjoy full arcs of iconic and notable storylines from start to finish,” said Sam Ades, senior vice president and general manager, DC Digital Services. “We are listening to fans and responding with an expanded comic book offering that improves the overall DC Universe experience.”

