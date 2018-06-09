DC Universe Streaming Service Eying Summer Launch

The DC Universe digital platform and streaming service has been teased by DC Entertainment for some time, and fans have been anxious to know when they could get their hands on the new content hub. Well, it looks like DC Universe is arriving earlier than we all expected, and may arrive before the summer is over.

Earlier this week, DC Entertainment Community Manager Dani Snow appeared on the James Bonding podcast to chat about the women of the James Bond franchise. At the end of the episode, the hosts asked Snow if she wanted to plug anything that she had coming up, and she mentioned the upcoming DC Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are about to launch, I think Late August, our DC Digital platform, which will be a hub for all things DC,” Snow said. “There will be digital movies, TV shows that you can watch, streaming. We’re gonna have a lot of comics on there. There’s gonna be a lot of good stuff on there.”

So, not only will the platform be a place to stream DC movies and TV shows, but it will include a substantial catalogue as well.

The hosts of the show asked Snow if the service would offer any original programming. She confirmed that to be the case, but also noted that the folks at DC were also working on adding many of the company’s movies, TV shows, and animated projects to the line-up.

“Right now, we’re working on getting everything from the back catalog of animated TV shows and movies on there now, but we will also be producing,” she said. “I think, right now, we have four in production, original shows, including Swamp Thing.”

Snow didn’t elaborate on which DC properties were being added to the site, but we do know what those four original programs will be. In addition to the Swamp Thing series, DC is producing a live-action Titans TV show, which is currently being filmed. The service will also include the third season of Young Justice, called Young Justice: Outsiders, and an animated Harley Quinn series.

It was recently reported that DC Universe was also going to be producing a Doom Patrol TV series, which will spin out of Titans. Many of the Doom Patrol characters are slated to appear on Titans at some point in the first season.

Are you excited to hear that DC Universe could only be a couple of months away? Which new series are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!