‘Titans’ Release Date Revealed for DC Universe

Tonight, DC fans received a slew of new information about the upcoming DC Universe streaming service — including when its first original series will premiere.

During DC Universe’s inaugural livestream, it was revealed that the live-action Titans TV series will debut on Friday, October 12th. The twelve-episode first season will be releasing new episodes every Friday, which will be available to stream only on the DC Universe app.

Fans will be able to get an early sneak peek of Titans during the upcoming New York Comic-Con, where Warner Bros. Television will be hosting a world premiere screening of the series on October 3rd.

DC Comics fans will surely be excited to hear about this release date, even with the relatively-mixed response to Titans‘ first trailer. The October 12th debut date is interesting for a few different reasons, as it falls almost a month after DC Universe’s September 15th launch, and it is also days within the return dates of a few of The CW’s Arrowverse shows.

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.

“There’s a story to be told in the series.” executive producer Geoff Johns said of the series in an interview last month. “Dick Grayson is really trying to find a new place in the world — a new spot, a new life, just like all the other Titans are. They’re all lost, and they find one another to form this surrogate family.”

Titans will star Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dove. Other cast members will include Lindsey Gort, April Bowlby, Jale Michaels, Dwain Murphy, Seamus Dever, and Bruno Bichir. The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

Are you excited to see Titans officially make its debut? Let us know what you think in the comments below.