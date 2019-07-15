Krypto Joins Titans Season 2 in DC Universe San Diego Comic-Con Posters

San Diego Comic-Con officially kicks off later this week, but it looks like DC Universe is already dropping some goodies. On Monday, the streaming service debuted a slew of limited-edition posters, which will be offered to subscribers attending the event. Each day of the convention, monthly and annual DC Universe subscribers will get a chance to get a different poster from either Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, or Young Justice: Outsiders.

The Titans poster features a massive collage of the show’s ever-growing ensemble (including Krypto, who was introduced during the show’s Season 1 finale). The Doom Patrol poster takes a similar approach, but with the kitschy style that the show has become beloved for. Swamp Thing’s poster takes things in a more ominous direction, with the titular monster poking his head out of water. Young Justice: Outsiders features a slew of new and fan-favorite characters, with Beast Boy at the center.

Whether you’ll be attending SDCC or not, you can scroll on to check out all of the posters.

