DC Universe’s ‘Stargirl’ Casts Luke Wilson as Stripe

DC Universe’s Stargirl TV series continues to stack an impressive cast, as Deadline reports that Old School star Luke Wilson has now joined the cast!

Wilson will reportedly be playing “mechanic-turned-superhero Pat Dugan, who pilots Stripe, a hulking 15-foot robot of his own invention.” This is the TV adaptation of “S.T.R.I.P.E.” (Special Tactics Robotic Integrated Power Enhancer), which is a suit of armor Pat Dugan wears. In the comics, Dugan was once “Stripesy” a former sidekick of the Star-Spangled Kid (aka Starman). The two were lost in time after battling a villain, only for the Justice League to rescue them and bring them into present day. Dugan helped the DC heroes on occassion, before marrying twice; that second marriage came with stepdaughter named Courtney Whitemore, aka Stargirl!

Here’s how Luke Wilson’s Pat Dugan will fit into the DC Universe adaptation of Stargirl’s story, according to Deadline:

“Pat Dugan once went by the less-than-inspired superhero name of Stripesy, sidekick to a young hero known as the Star-Spangled-Kid and later Starman of the legendary Justice Society of America. Today, Pat has left his sidekick life behind him. But when his new step-daughter, Courtney Whitmore, discovers Pat’s secret past and takes on Starman’s legacy to become Stargirl, Pat is forced to come out of retirement and once again become a sidekick — to his step-daughter — this time piloting a 15-foot robot called Stripe.”

As you can see, the adaptation of Pat Dugan will be pretty close in proximity to his comic book counterpart. What’s even better is that Stargirl has cast Joel McHale as Starman, Dugan’s former superhero partner; seeing scenes of Community‘s McHale and Wilson trading banter and/or barbs is a gift we didn’t even know we needed until Stargirl delivered it!

Both men will also be trading banter with Brec Bassinger, who will play Stargirl. Also filling out Wilson and McHale’s former JSA teammate roster will be Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Hourman; Brian Stapf as Wildcat, and Haunting of Hill House‘s Henry Thomas as Dr. Mid-Nite. There are also several actors whose DC Character roles are being kept secret for now (Yevett Monreal, Christopher James Baker, Anjelika Washington), as well as hints that there are more famous DC Comics characters and villains that will be featured in the series – including the infamous Injustice Society. The more we hear, the more it seems that Stargirl will be operating on two fronts, with flashbacks to the JSA’s past, while in modern times, Courtney comes into her own as Stargirl, and possibly starts to lead a new generation of JSA heroes.

Stargirl is expected to debut on DC Universe in August of 2019.