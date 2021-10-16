DC FanDome has brought no shortage of updates surrounding the DC universe, including how its roster of characters are adapted on the big screen, on TV, in comics, and more. As the publisher also revealed on Saturday, that includes an update to one of Superman’s most iconic staples — his motto of “Truth, Justice, and the American Way,” which originated in the Superman radio serials of the 1940s. As DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee revealed at DC FanDome, the new mission statement for Superman will be “Truth, Justice, and A Better Tomorrow”, as a way of reflecting the next evolution of Superman’s 80-plus year history.

This news arrives after another monumental piece of news for the Man of Steel, with Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, confirmed to be coming out as bisexual in the pages of DC Comics. Jonathan Kent, who currently serves as Superman in Superman: Son of Kal-El, will begin having a romantic relationship with reporter Jay Nakamura in the series’ upcoming fifth issue, written by Tom Taylor with art by John Timms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” Taylor said in a statement. “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

“I’m incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the Superman: Son of Kal-El series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces,” Timms echoed.

“We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms,” Lee added. “We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

What do you think of DC changing Superman’s iconic “Truth, Justice, and the American Way” slogan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!