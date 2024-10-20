Creature Commandos Reveals First Look at Batman Villain Clayface in the DCU

DC Studios released the second full trailer for the Creature Commandos animated series at New York Comic Con, offering a fresh look at the new series while also confirming some other characters that will be appearing. As noted in the trailer, Creature Commandos marks the start of “the new DCU,” and though it will be bringing in some familiar faces (like Viola Davis as Amanda Waller) there will be plenty of newcomers. DC Fans already knew that the likes of Doctor Phosphorus, Eric Frankenstein, and G.I. Robot would be making their DCU debut in the series, but now we know another major DC villain set to appear, Batman antagonist Clayface.

Buried in the trailer for Creature Commandos is a very brief moment where we get to see Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. in the midst of a fight, one where he appears to be on the losing side of things. Though it appears on screen for just a few seconds, the other combatant in the moment is clearly none other than Clayface, sporting his signature muddy appearance while also transforming his appendages into simple weapons that he can use to attack. Check out a screenshot of the moment below

Clayface, like many comic book villains, has actually been a moniker used by many characters. The original version of Clayface was actually created back in 1940 by Batman co-creators Bill Finger and Bob Kane who unleashed Basil Karlo on the world back in Detective Comics #40. In recent years the character has taken on more of an anti-hero persona in the pages of DC Comics rather than his traditional villain roots, and considering the direction of the Creature Commandos show it’s possible that his appearance in the show will be one where he turns down a spot on the team since he’s technically a human.

The introduction of Clayface in the Creature Commandos trailer does confirm that the character has a place in the DCU since James Gunn has already confirmed that actors will play their roles not only in animation but in live-action. It’s unclear where in the DCU Clayface might get the chance to pop up again, though naturally the announced Batman movie in the DCU, The Brave and the Bold, seems like a potential spot for him, it seems almost more likely that Clayface is getting used in Creature Commandos because there are no other plans for him in the DCU.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option. The cast of Creature Commandos includes Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation; additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Creature Commandos will premiere exclusively on Max on Thursday, December 5th.