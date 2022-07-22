DC's League of Super-Pets Getting a Wider Theatrical Release Than Justice League

Fans are a week away from the release of DC's League of Super-Pets, and the film is going to be released wide. Like...impressively, almost impossibly wide, getting a bigger theatrical release than Warner Bros. gave Justice League in 2017. That's according to the Exhibitor Relations Twitter account, which reveals the movie will open, with pretty limited competition at the box office, on over 4,200 screens July 29th. That's about 150 more screens than the 4,051 Justice League got, which is impressive considering that the overall number of screens in the domestic market has almost certainly gone down as a result of pandemic-related cinema closures.

It's probably a safe bet, assuming the movie connects with critics and audiences; one of the biggest hits of the summer has been Minions: The Rise of Gru, which overperformed relative to expectations and opened at $125 million -- about $30 million more than Justice League did.

While the Super-Pets getting their own feature film may seem strange, the movie has an absolutely stacked cast providing the voices for its characters. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is starring in the film as Krypto the Superdog, the canine pal of one Superman. Kevin Hart, Johnson's friend and frequent collaborator, will be voicing Batman's four-legged friend, Ace the Bat-Hound.

The cast of DC League of Super-Pets also includes Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. DC League of Super-Pets is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern. Johnson and Stern produce alongside Patricia Hicks, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller all serve as executive procucers.

Here's how DC Comics describes the upcoming adventure: "In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes."