DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: First Look at Matt Ryan’s New Character in “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist” Photos

The CW has released photos for “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist”, the fifth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s seventh season. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, November 10th. The episode will see the Legends meet Dr. Gwyn Davies, the eccentric scientist who the team thinks is the person who will be able to return them to their timeline. However, Dr. Davies may not be the scientist they expected, which honestly seems like an extremely Legends sort of situation.



The photos for the episode offer our first real look at the character, who is played by Matt Ryan. It was announced back in July that Ryan’s then-current character, John Constantine, would be exiting the series while Ryan continued on in a brand new role.



“Before I started shooting this season. It was last season that we knew it was going to happen,” Ryan tells TVLine when asked when he first knew the change was going to take place. So we had the conversation, and it was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ When the original Constantine show was canceled, it felt like there was unfinished business. It felt like, ‘I wish that I could get to play out this character in a way that I didn’t get to do.’”



Ryan adds, “Who would have thunk that seven years later, I’d still be playing the character, getting to explore? So I really had the most wonderful journey with him, and I felt like in the context of this show, it was the right time for him to go on his journey and walk his path. And as a fan, which I am – I’ve read almost all the Hellblazers, I think, apart from the last two of the new run, which are effing awesome, by the way – it just felt like it was the right time for him to leave the show. And then they asked me to stay. It’s a different challenge for me as an actor, and that felt organic as well.”



You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for photos, including those of Ryan’s new character.



A LITTLE LUCK – After Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) arrive in New York City, they track down Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan), who isn’t the scientist they expected. Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and Gideon (Amy Pemberton) are still trying to stop the Legends from using the time machine, but they run into some more setbacks along the way. Meanwhile, in the pocket dimension Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) work together on the Hoover situation as well how to make their future together work. Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner.



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist” airs on November 10th.

Gary and Sara

Nate

Zari

Gary, Ava, Sara, Behrad

Gwyn Davies

Legends

Gideon

Astra, Spooner, Sara, and Ava

Zari

Gwyn, Sara, Ava