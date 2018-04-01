DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Head to Feudal Japan In “Shogun” Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Shogun,” the third episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season two.

In feudal Japan, Ray and Sara team up with Heat Wave and Vixen to stop Shogun, a man using an army of warriors to terrorize a village.

SECRETS AND NEW FOUND POWERS — Nate (Nick Zano) is shocked to learn that he has powers but then accidentally lands himself and Ray (Brandon Routh) in Feudal Japan.After Sara (Caity Lotz) convinces their stowaway Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), AKA Vixen, that Rory (Dominic Purcell) is not a murderer, they all agree to find Nate and help him master his powers in order to defend the Japanese village from the Shogun and his army of samurai warriors.Meanwhile, Jax (Franz Drameh) and Stein (Victor Garber) stay back to help fix the ship and find a secret compartment but decide not to tell the rest of the team what they learn.

Kevin Tancharoen (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Mortal Kombat: Rebirth) directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Grainne Godfree.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Shogun” will premiere on October 27.