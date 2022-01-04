DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Midseason Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Paranoid Android”, the midseason premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The episode is set to debut on Wednesday, January 12th. As we’ve seen in the previously released preview for the episode, android replacement versions of the Legends are operating in the timeline, but they aren’t quite the Legends that we know and love. These replacements are brutal — and that’s a big problem.

You can check out the official episode synopsis for “Paranoid Android” below and then read on for the photos from the episode.

SEEING THINGS DIFFERENTLY – Sara (Caity Lotz) starts to realize her team is making questionable choices when it comes to the timeline. Trying to figure out who is behind everything, Sara discovers some harsh truths. Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian, Matt Ryan and Amy Pemberton also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Paranoid Android” airs on January 12, 2022.

