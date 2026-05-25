7 Best Batman Villain Team-Ups in DC History

Batman is the most popular hero in superhero comics and anyone who tells you otherwise hasn’t been paying attention. He was singlehandedly keeping DC afloat through the leanest years of the 21st century and is a massive legend that everyone recognizes. A big part of that is his villains. The Dark Knight has the greatest antagonists of any solo hero out there, with more icons that even people who hate superheroes have heard of. His villains are some of the most dangerous out there, challenging the Caped Crusader in ways that sometimes boggle even his mind. They’re extremely dangerous apart, but even more deadly together.

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Batman’s enemies can be rather independent, but they’re smart enough to know that there is safety in numbers. Many Bat-villains have made alliances and some of them have been rather successful over the years. These are the seven best Batman villain team-ups in DC history, fiendishly challenging assemblages for the world’s greatest vigilante.

7) The Joker and Scarecrow

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The Joker is Batman’s greatest foe, known for his insane schemes. Scarecrow isn’t on the same level, but much like the Clown Prince of Crime, loved to use various chemicals. They have similar MOs to an extent and that made their team-up in “Knightfall” make so much so sense. They were among the villains freed by Bane and decided to go after the mayor of Gotham. Batman swung into action, trying to figure out a way to defeat their mindbending scheme. They made a perfect team and it’s weird we didn’t get more of them together.

6) Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy

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Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have broken up, but it’s only a matter of time before they get back together. The two of them have been friends for a long time, having first teamed up in Batman: The Animated Series, and eventually became partners in the comics; whenever Joker hurt Quinn, Ivy was there for her. At first, they weren’t exactly lovers but there was always tension. Eventually, they entered into a full-blown relationship. As Harley became more heroic, so did Ivy, and they’ve since become one of the most iconic duos in comics.

5) The Designer’s Team

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James Tynion IV came on Batman after Tom King’s run and introduced several new characters, including the Designer. This new manipulator brought together one of the greatest teams of Batman villains, with Joker, Harley, Riddler, Penguin, and Catwoman all coming together for the Designer’s mission. Of course, the whole thing was a ruse engineered by the Joker, fooling the others into doing his bidding, but it can’t be denied how dangerous the group was when they still believed in what they were doing.

4) Hush and Riddler

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Hush is considered overrated nowadays, but there was a time when he was the talk of the comic industry. “Hush” was a massive story, with the mysterious villain moving the villains of Gotham City around like pieces on a board. However, he had a secret benefactor who did a lot of the work – the Riddler. Edward Nygma met Tommy Elliott when he had brain cancer and the two decided to work together against Batman. The two of them were able to manipulate everyone into doing their bidding and Riddler was able to succeed beyond his wildest dreams, learning the identity of the Dark Knight. They made for a great team.

3) The Dark Knights

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The Dark Knights aren’t technically Batman villains; instead they are Batman as villains. Each of them came from the Dark Multiverse; on their worlds they ended up taking the powers of a different member of the Justice League and killing their teams. They were the worst of the worst, Batmen (and one Batwoman) who fell to the darkness inside of them. They became the strike force of the dark god Barbatos, battling the Justice League and trying to make the Dark Multiverse into the main multiverse. They were extremely powerful and dangerous, and remain one of the most feared forces in creation.

2) Bane’s Army

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Bane has become one of Batman’s greatest foes. The villain is a physical dynamo, known for using Venom to enhance his physique, but he’s also as intelligent as they come and he came up with a plan to completely destroy the Dark Knight. Gaining the help of Psycho-Pirate and Hugo Strange, he was able to bring together some of Gotham’s most dangerous villains and created a massive plan that end with the Caped Crusader being kicked out of Gotham. The Psycho-Pirate was integral to the whole thing; he was able to use his powers to control the others and make them pliable for Bane. It allowed the villain to herd cats and almost destroy Batman.

1) The League of Assassins

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Ra’s al Ghul is one of the most dangerous villains that Batman faces. The Demon’s Head is dangerous on his own, but he became a force in the world because of the League of Assassins. He’s led the group for centuries, recruiting the best killers he can get his hands on and using them against the world. Over the years, Batman has dealt with the group many times, battling al Ghul, his daughter Talia, Ubu, Merlyn, Lady Shiva, and many more. The League moves through the shadows molding the world, trying to make the twisted plans of their immortal leader a reality.

What’s your favorite Batman villain team-up? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!