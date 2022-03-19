DC’s Stargirl Season 3 Wraps Filming

DC’s Stargirl is one step closer to returning to our screens. On Thursday, series star Brec Bassinger took to Instagram to reveal that production on the third season of the hit The CW series has wrapped. In Bassinger’s Instagram caption, she calls the six months of filming “the biggest blessing”, and teases that fans are in store for “a really freaking awesome season.” DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

DC’s Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman/Shiv and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso. Season 2 also introduced Ysa Penarejo as Jennie-Lynn Scott, Jonathan Cake as Richard Swift / Shade, and Keith David as Mister Bones.

“Courtney specifically, she doesn’t overthink anything,” Bassinger told ComicBook.com in a 2020 interview. “She goes for things. And just being on set in general with Stargirl, I really tried to stay present and just bask in the moment. Because it was so wonderful and beautiful. I’ve tried to kind of take that away into other parts of my life as well.”

“The answer changes every time I get asked it, but I’m so excited about so many different things,” Bassinger added. “It’s just depends on what comes to my brain at that point. But towards the end of the season, I was getting really confident with my staff and I just really hope I can keep that going in season two and just get more confident with it and kick butt.”

The first two seasons of DC’s Stargirl is now streaming on HBO Max. Season 3 is expected to premiere on The CW at a latter date.