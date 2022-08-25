DC's Stargirl "Frenemies Chapter Three: The Blackmail" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for "Frenemies — Chapter Three: The Blackmail", the third episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, September 14th. The third season of the series sees Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA dealing with a bit of upheaval in Blue Valley in the wake of defeating Eclipso, particularly the unexpected return of Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) and a murder mystery as well. Now, in the new synopsis, it sounds like both of those things come into play as Sylvester tries to figure out his life while the JSA tries to deal with the investigation. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

FINDING BALANCE — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA receive an anonymous tip that could help in their murder investigation. Meanwhile, after being told to find balance, Sylvester (Joel McHale) looks into potential jobs in Blue Valley, while also trying to figure out who he is without his Starman identity. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz.

At the end of Season 2 of DC's Stargirl it was revealed that Season 3 would be subtitled "Frenemies" and it's fitting. Not only are the Crocks — Larry "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Paula Brooks/Tigress (Joy Osmanski) — now neighbors with the Whitmore-Dugans, Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins) is back in town and Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy) is trying to be part of the Justice Society as well, something that isn't sitting very well with Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal). And if that wasn't enough, according to Bassinger, the season will see everyone having to work together to deal with a murder mystery.

"You know what, I'm just gonna say it," she told TVLine earlier this year. "Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is."

DC's Stargirl will also be occupying a new time slot, in a sense, when it returns for Season 3. The first two seasons of the series were both summer releases, but Season 3 will debut on Wednesday nights as part of The CW's fall lineup, albeit earlier than the rest of the network's shows with a premiere date of August 31st. More than that, it will be the only DC superhero show airing this fall. Both The Flash and Superman & Lois won't debut until midseason and Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow were cancelled earlier this year.

DC's Stargirl returns Wednesday, August 31st at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Two: The Suspects" airs September 7th.