DC’s Stargirl: Mike Looks for Thunderbolt in “Summer School: Chapter Twelve” Synopsis

The CW has released the synopsis for “Summer School: Chapter Twelves”, the twelfth episode of the second season of DC’s Stargirl. The episode will air on Tuesday, October 26th. As fans of The CW series have seen over recent episodes, Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) is proving to be a challenge unlike anything the young heroes have ever faced and one that was devastating even for the original Justice Society of America. Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) has left the team, Rick (Cameron Gellman) is in jail, and now that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) knows the truth, her relationship with Pat (Luke Wilson) is strained. But Eclipso remains and according to the episode synopsis, Courtney will seek out an unlikely resource for help.



With Courtney and Pat reaching out to Jennie (Ysa Penarejo) in next week’s upcoming tenth episode, it’s unclear who or what this unlikely source of help might be. However, the episode will also see Mike (Trae Romano) go looking for Thunderbolt after having wished him away earlier this season and it’s a search that will take him to his friend Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson).



As fans saw previously, when Mike wished away the pink pen, it ended up going to Jakeem, laying the groundwork for the Jakeem Thunder to be part of the new JSA. It’s something that fans have been hoping for since the pink pen’s appearance in the first season of DC’s Stargirl, especially after series creator Geoff Johns told ComicBook.com that there’s “something really cool about a fricking pink genie”.



“There’s a reason that a character like Johnny Thunder and the Thunderbolt has resonated and survived decades, decades, and decades,” Johns said. “Because there’s something really cool about a fricking pink genie that can do anything you ask it and all those kinds of things you want to present when you eventually do introduce them, present them in a way that is both true to who they are in the comics and for the fans that visually and spiritually and emotionally, and then also to new fans, new viewers, never heard of these characters, to get a sense of who they are and fall in love with them like we already are in love with them.”



You can check out the episode synopsis below.



“THE GREATER GOOD – With the looming threat of Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) hanging over them, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) seeks help from the unlikeliest of places.Meanwhile, Mike’s (Trae Romano) search to find Thunderbolt leads him straight to his friend Jakeem (guest star Alkoya Brunson), and Pat (Luke Wilson) goes to extreme lengths to protect Rick (Cameron Gellman).Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Amy Smart also star.Greg Beeman directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.”



DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Summer School: Chapter Twelve” airs on October 26th.