The legacy team of the Justice Society of America is getting another member when Stargirl Season 2 premieres on The CW next year as we now know comedian Jim Gaffigan is joining the series as Thunderbolt. The casting first reported by Entertainment Weekly, noting that Gaffigan will be playing the 5th Dimensional Jinn that grants powerful abilities to his allies. This could be leading to Jakeem Thunder's eventual introduction to the JSA, joining Stargirl, Dr. Mid-Nite, Wildcat, Hourman, and S.T.R.I.P.E on the team. Gaffigan's character will be CGI on the series, according to the report.

This character was first teased in Season 1 of Stargirl when title character Courtney Whitmore stole a pink pen from the JSA headquarters, along with other items from the former heroes' costumes. Fans of the DC Comics likely recognized that pink pen as the object bound to Thunderbolt, trapping him inside much like a traditional genie.

The official release describes Thunderbolt, explaining: "the wishes he grants often cause more trouble than the wish-asker would ever expect. But despite his somewhat constant supernatural disasters, the Thunderbolt's heart is always in the right place, even if it is wounded by the friends he has lost throughout his long existence."

Gaffigan is a popular comedian known for his stand-up specials, and has been nominated for Grammy awards for his specials. He also starred in his own sitcom for TV Land called The Jim Gaffigan Show. He last appeared in Tesla, the autobiographical film starring Ethan Hawke as the title character.

Stargirl showrunner Geoff Johns spoke about Season 2 of the series, confirming that the Justice Society would need a lot of help from the threat of Eclipso, who was also teased in the first season and will play a major role.

"It's going to take a lot to confront it, and it's going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that's going to be tough for them to explore," Johns said during New York Comic Con. "So, I'm excited about it, but Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains from the comic books. In the comic books, he's had a history with Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite and the JSA too, but we'll see!"

Stargirl Season 2 is expected to premiere on The CW sometime in 2021.