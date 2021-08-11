DC's Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Two" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released the preview for "Summer School: Chapter Two", the second episode of DC's Stargirl's second season. In this week's Season 2 premiere, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the rest of the new Justice Society of America tried to adjust to a new normal without any real villains to take down while also dealing with the pressures of the end of the school year. For Courtney, that meant finding out that she would have to go to summer school after failing some classes, but it also meant the arrival of a new potential hero with the arrival of a girl claiming to be the daughter of Green Lantern. Now, in the preview, it appears that Courtney will have some struggle adjusting to the newcomer.

The preview shows Courtney not quite sure what to make of this young woman (played by Ysa Penarejo) but it also seems to show the would-be Lantern struggling with the green object's immense powers. The preview also offers a fresh look at just how terrifying Eclipso is, as the terrifying entity seemingly convinces Cindy's (Meg DeLacy) stepmother to attack her. You can check that preview out for yourself below along with the episode synopsis.

"UNEXPECTED ARRIVALS — Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) and Pat (Luke Wilson) become concerned after a visit from a mysterious antiques collector named Richard Swift (guest star Jonathan Cake). Elsewhere, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) puts her plan in motion. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson."

Season 2 of Stargirl is set to be a bit darker than its first season due in large part to Eclipso, a villain that series creator Geoff Johns has previously described as being very personal.

"Eclipso is pretty formidable and all about darkness, which is great to go up against somebody who is all about light, like Courtney and the Justice Society," Johns told SFX Magazine. "There's these colliding ideologies and powers and drives that really help generate strong emotional stories, that challenge each of our characters individually. They each go through something that is really personal to them. That's what Eclipso does best. He makes things very personal. He turns over rocks that you might not want him to turn over."

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Summer School: Chapter Two" will air on August 17th.