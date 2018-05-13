This Is What Morena Baccarin as Catwoman Could Look Like

Earlier this week Deadpool 2 star Morena Baccarin revealed that she wouldn’t mind playing Catwoman on the big screen. Now a fan-made poster is giving us a taste of what that might look like.

The poster, which was shared to Reddit’s DC Cinematic community and is by “royy_ledger”, features Baccarin as the DC Comics villain/antihero complete with black catsuit and cowl cuddling a black and white cat with money raining down behind her. You can check it out below.

While Baccarin looks like a natural fit in the fan-made poster, that doesn’t mean she’s set to play that character any time soon. Baccarin, who plays Vanessa in the Deadpool films, suggested that she would like to play the character when she recently spoke with Cinepop about Deadpool 2 and the burglar — who is currently set to marry Batman in comics — isn’t the only villain Baccarin is interested in.

“I identify more with the villains, like Poison Ivy and Catwoman,” she said.

Neither Poison Ivy or Catwoman currently have a big-screen equivalent in the current movie-verse, though they could be introduced. The upcoming Gotham City Sirens might be a perfect place to bring both characters in alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. On the small screen, both Catwoman and Poison Ivy currently exist on FOX’s Gotham. Baccarin plays Leslie Thompkins on that series and has had other experience on the DC side of things, appearing on The CW’s The Flash as the voice of Gideon as well as as the voice of Talia al Ghul in a couple of animated movies and as Cheetah in an episode of Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

For now, though, fans can catch Baccarin in Deadpool 2 when it opens in theaters next Friday.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino join beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel). Deadpool is of course played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18th, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.