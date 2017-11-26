Deathstroke Co-Creator Says Joe Manganiello Looks Like He Stepped Out Of Pages Of ‘New Teen Titans’

It is safe to say that at least one of the creators of Deathstroke heartily approves of how Joe Manganiello looked as the DC Comics mercenary villain in the post-credits scene of Justice League.

Marv Wolfman, who created Deathstroke with artist George Perez in 1980, shared to Facebook the same photo that Manganiello tweeted out yesterday. Wolfman expressed his approval and excitement for the character’s cinematic debut.

“Over a week has passed so I think I can safely post this,” Wolfman writes. “If you haven’t yet seen Justice League, make sure you do. And stay to the very, very end. Photo courtesy of Joe Manganiello who looks like he stepped right out of the pages of New Teen Titans. Does he look perfect or what? Cannot wait to see where he appears next.”.

Wolfman first expressed his approval for Manganiello’s look as Deathstroke shortly after Justice League opened in theaters. Back in April, he expressed his opinion about Warner Bros. casting Manganiello in the role.

“After a great lunch with Joe Manganiello, I feel more confident than ever that we got both the Slade Wilson the movies need and the Deathstroke great movies deserve,” Wolfman said.

While Deathstroke is more closely associated with Green Arrow and Batman these days, thanks to his exposure on Arrow and in the Batman Arkham video game series, he was originally the primary villain for the Teen Titans. Marvel Wolfman and Perez introduced the character in the pages of New Teen Titans #2, and he remained a constant presence throughout the entire series, into future Teen Titans series, and on the Teen Titans animated series.

The first confirmation of Deathstroke appearing in the DC Extended Universe came when a video of a costume test done on the set of Justice League was released online. In October, news broke that DC Films and Warner Bros are developing a solo film starring Manganiello as Deathstroke with The Raid director Gareth Evans reportedly attached to direct.

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.