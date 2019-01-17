Did ‘The Flash’ Give Fans Their First Look at the Arrowverse Batmobile?

With a Batwoman pilot filming soon for The CW, fans are expecting Kate Kane to have some version of the Batmobile, even if it wasn’t seen during her debut in the ” ” crossover last month.

…But what if it wasn’t seen in the crossover because it was invisible? Tonight on The Flash, two of the hero’s rogues stole a high-tech Chevelle from ARGUS. The car — said to be a $24 million prototype, was loaded with a mess of WayneTech tricks and weapons, from standard missiles to phasing and invisibility.

While the car was apparently developed for ARGUS — or at least confiscated by them when Bruce Wayne went missing — it hardly seems like a stretch that the incredibly fancy black sports car might turn up again on the streets of Gotham in Batwoman.

In Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, the Tumbler — that universe’s take on the Batmobile — was designed for military use by Wayne Enterprises but mothballed for being too expensive. That vehicle was described by the production designer as being a cross between a Lamborghini and a tank, so the idea of a Wayne-modified Lambo hanging out in an ARGUS storage room seems like a fairly direct callback to that vehicle.

With a pilot order in the books, The CW has tasked Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries) to oversee Batwoman as showrunner with Greg Berlanti acting as executive producer. As for a director, the pilot will be overseen by David Nutter who did the pilots for The Flash, Arrow, and Game of Thrones.

At this time, there is no word on what a full series order for Batwoman could look like, but fans got a taste of Kate already. The character stepped out in the ‘Elseworlds’ crossover easily, leaving fans to pile praise on top of Rose. A blurb about Batwoman was released at the same time as the pilot order, and the description builds upon the outspoken personality that Kate put together last year.

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope,” the blurb reads.

For now, fans will have to wonder — but certainly now that the vehicle has been recovered and is probably back at ARGUS, it would not be beyond the pale to suspect the acting CEO of Wayne Enterprises might recall the, ahem, faulty technology.

Note: An earlier version of this story misidentified the car as a Lamborghini, confusing two stolen cars from different parts of the episode. We apologize for the error. At the same time, the stolen car being a Chevy actually backs up the Batmobile theory, since many of the live-action Batmobiles over the years have been built on domestic car chassis.