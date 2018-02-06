Does ‘Black Lightning’ Share a Tailor With ‘The Flash’s Villains?

In Black Lightning, The CW‘s newest hit superhero series, actor James Remar portrays Peter Gambi, the man who designs Jefferson Pierce’s technology, who acts as his “man in the van” when needed, and who is something of a surrogate father to Black Lightning, whose actual father was murdered years ago by Tobias Whale.

Some fans have noticed that the logo on Gambi’s tailor shop — seen above — resembles the logo of “Gambi Cleaners,” a van which appeared in the pilot for The CW’s biggest superhero hit, The Flash. You can see that van below.

Well, let’s break that down: in The Flash, that laundry truck belongs to Gambi Cleaners. In the comics, Peter, Paul and Anthony Gambi are brothers, tailors, and, in the case of Paul, the guy who designs the costumes for most of Flash’s rogues gallery.

Peter (again, in the comics) appeared in Black Lightning comics. Originally a low-level hitman for the mob, he was responsible for the death of Jefferson’s father. After he reformed, Gambi became Pierce’s friend and confidant, and designed Black Lightning’s costume and force field belt.

In the TV series, there has been no indication that Gambi was connected to the death of Jefferson’s father, who was supposedly killed when Tobias Whale “literally” shoved articles the elder Pierce (apparently a reporter) had written down his throat until he choked to death on them.

In the comics, Gambi was not a character who lasted very long: in Black Lightning #7, just six months after his first appearance, Gambi stepped in front of a gunshot to save Jefferson, sacrificing himself to save the life of the man whose father he had taken away.

It is interesting that despite that tease in the pilot, Paul — also known as the Crime Tailor — has not appeared on The Flash. Perhaps as The CW’s multiverse of DC programming grew, they felt it was inevitable that Black Lightning would one day come around and they did not want to confuse fans who are already asking whether or not the shows share a universe.

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW.