Zack Snyder Addresses If Superman Killed Someone In ‘Batman V. Superman’

As fans anxiously and hopefully await the return of Henry Cavill’s Superman in the Justice League movie, some are still looking back at Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and wondering, “Wait for a second, did Superman just straight up kill a guy?”

The question stems from the scene in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice that takes place in Africa, where Lois Lane (Amy Adams) finds herself uncomfortably close to a warlord. A drone strike is ordered to take out the warlord, but Superman arrives and destroys the drone and its payload.

The questionable moment comes when Superman comes face-to-face with the warlord, who has Lois Lane at gunpoint. Lois loosens her grip on the warlord’s arm and Superman flies at him at super speed, smashing the warlord through multiple walls.

That’s the last anyone sees or hears of this warlord. Since he’s only human, fans were left to wonder if that encounter killed him.

Director Zack Snyder has now responded on social media site Vero, saying that the warlord is “Not dead but not a problem either.”

Depending on how you read that response, it is almost more terrifying than if Superman outright killed him. Why is he no longer a threat? Did Superman leave him in a vegetative state? Is he paralyzed? Did he break every bone in his body? Or is Snyder simply implying that Superman taught the warlord a proper lesson that he won’t soon forget, and that the warlord has now changed his ways as a result? It’s hard to say.

