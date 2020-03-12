Don’t Expect Sam & Dean to Cameo in Legends of Tomorrow’s Supernatural Episode

Yesterday, The CW revealed that in an upcoming episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, John Constantine and Charlie — two magical beings who would feel fairly at home in the world of The CW’s long-running series Supernatural — find themselves hanging out with an important member of the Supernatural cast in the cameo nobody saw coming: the pair have got their hands on Baby — The Winchester Brothers’ beloved Impala — to help them in their mission to retrieve the pieces of the Loom of Fate so they can stop Astra Logue from continuing to flood the Earth with souls from Hell. But don’t take that to mean Sam and Dean are likely to show up.

According to Legends of Tomorrow executive producer Phil Klemmer, that’s not the “real” Baby per se, although in another way it’s actually a Baby that’s more real than the one on Supernatural. That is to say, it’s a car that a fan kitted out to look just like Baby, but in the context of Legends, they acknowledge that Supernatural is a TV show, so that gives them a different kind of veracity.

“The [Supernatural] producers were incredibly gracious and enthusiastic about this tip of the hat, however. They even let us borrow some of their musical score — listen closely!” Klemmer told EW, adding “Sam and Dean did not make the final cut, unfortunately. Or rather they were busy working on their own show.”

Fans have been joking about (and sometimes straight-up asking for) a Supernatural cameo in the Arrowverse ever since it came out that Arrow star Stephen Amell got along so well with series stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. Ackles played the role of Jason Todd in the animated movie Batman: Under the Hood.

For his part, John Constantine also has ties to Supernatural; the character of Castiel, the angel who works shoulder to shoulder with the Winchesters to stop evil beasties and save the world, was supposedly modeled after Constantine’s trenchcoat-and-tie look.

In the episode, titled “Zari, Not Zari,” Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn’t have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter.

Given the context of the episode, it seems likely that Constantine and Charlie will have liberated Baby from the set. Maybe if we get really lucky, there will be an on-camera acknowledgment of the whole Castiel/Constantine thing.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash on Tuesday nights. Supernatural will make its midseason premiere on Monday at its new time — 8 p.m. before episodes of Roswell New Mexico.