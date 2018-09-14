‘Doom Patrol’ Casts Alan Tudyk Cast as Main Villain

The cast of the live-action Doom Patrol series is continuing to take shape, and the project has finally found its villain in the form of fan-favorite actor, Alan Tudyk.

According to Deadline, Tudyk has been cast as Eric Morden/Mr. Nobody in the upcoming DC Universe original series from Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV. Tudyk will join an already stellar cast that includes Brendan Fraser, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, and many more. The series is reportedly set to arrive in 2019.

Tudyk’s character, Mr. Nobody, became a villain after being exposed to unknown experiments from former Nazis in post-war Paraguay. He emerged from the experiments as essentially a living shadow, with the ability to drain people’s sanity. This transformation is what causes Eric Morden to take on the Mr. Nobody mantle.

Doom Patrol tells the story of a group of outcasts like Robotman (Fraser) and Crazy Jane (Guerrero) who are called into action by Cyborg, who will be played in this series by Joivan Wade. As they join forces, the Doom Patrol find themselves on a mission that will take them to some of the most off-the-wall corners of the DC universe.

The series is written by Jeremy Carver, who will executive produce alongside Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

It’s unclear exactly when the show will premiere, but we do know it’s coming to DC’s exclusive streaming service, DC Universe, sometime next year. Earlier this week, it was revealed that DC Universe would be launching in September for a price of $7.99 per month. The first scripted series on the service, Titans, will premiere on October 12.

Are you excited to see Alan Tudyk bring his talents to the Doom Patrol series? What do you think of the cast so far? Let us know in the comments!