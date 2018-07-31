‘Doom Patrol’: Diane Guerrero Cast as Crazy Jane

DC Entertainment have cast Orange is the New Black veteran Diane Guerrero in the role of Crazy Jane for the Titans spinoff Doom Patrol. The role is described as being a series regular.

According to DC, Crazy Jane is an unlikely hero suffering from the world’s most severe case of multiple personality disorder. Each of her 64 distinct personas manifest a different super power making Jane the Doom Patrol‘s most powerful member…and also its most unstable.

A major player during Grant Morrison’s acclaimed run on Doom Patrol, fans of the series have long speculated that Crazy Jane also appeared in Morrison’s creator-owned masterpiece The Invisibles, taking on the name and personality of Ragged Robin. In the Gerard Way/Nick Derington run on Doom Patrol, the character was at one point depicted wearing Ragged Robin’s facial makeup with Crazy Jane’s hair, suggesting that others besides Morrison may have embraced the similarities.

Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane. Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.

Besides Orange is the New Black, Guerrero is known for her roles on Jane the Virgin and Superior Donuts. She is also a speaker and activist who deals with the Latino and immigrant experience. Her memoir, In the Country We Love, details her life as a citizen daughter of undocumented parents, and her years-long struggle to deal with the legal fallout from that. Her middle-grade follow up book, My Family Divided, was release by MacMillan earlier this month.

The Doom Patrol will make their first live-action appearance in an upcoming episode of Titans, which will be released when the DC Universe app launches later this year. The team will spin off into their own series, which is currently in pre-production.

Doom Patrol is coming to the DC Universe app soon. No specific date has been set for the Titans spinoff, although 2019 seems likely.