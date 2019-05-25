Doom Patrol Showrunner Teases Season 2 Story Possibilities

To call Doom Patrol‘s first season crazy is a little bit of an understatement. The DC Universe series not only featured a group of unlikely heroes with an assortment of weird superpowers in its first season, but no shortage of other somewhat bonkers elements as well. A Nazi puppet show, a cult with “headquarters” of sorts inside a snow globe, the sentient, teleporting genderqueer Danny the Street who is literally a street, and a man whose power involves eating people’s facial hair all had a role to play. It’s a lot — and not even the full measure of wackiness — but now that the first season is over one question remains: how do you top all that in a potential Season 2?

It’s where to go next in Season 2 that showrunner Jeremy Carver already has a few ideas for. As Carver explained to Entertainment Weekly, should Season 2 get picked up, they’ve already set the table for a lot more “wonderfully bizarre and crazy ideas” going forward.

“We’ve introduced something of a major new character with the Chief’s daughter, and we have still simmering resentments between the team and the Chief that will have to be resolved one way or another,” Carver said. “We have over 50 years of current and Silver Age and Bronze Age Doom Patrol comics, which really have been a lifesaver and an absolute repository of some of the most wonderfully bizarre and crazy ideas, but also beautiful character moments and depictions. We went full steam into season 1 with a ‘smoke ’em if you got ’em’ attitude, and we intend to fully continue that in any potential season 2 to come. There’s a lot more where that came from.”

While Carver didn’t specifically lay out who some of those characters could be — Doom Patrol also hasn’t officially been renewed for a second season at this point — the introduction of Dorothy Spinner as the Chief’s daughter could be a pretty big clue that a second season would see the introduction of The Candlemaker. You see, in comics The Candlemaker has close ties to Dorothy and even ends up killing Niles. The Candlemaker is an ergregore who despite having been removed from the physical reality a long time ago, found a way to return to the physical world in the form of Dorothy Spinner. In comics, The Candlemaker contacts Dorothy while she’s being bullied by a group of boys and gives her three wishes. Dorothy wishes that one of the bullies would die and he does in a truly gruesome way. It’s that gruesome death that prompts Dorothy to lock The Candlemaker away in her mind.

In comics, The Candlemaker ends up killing the Chief, which would be one way to resolve the issues between the team and their former surrogate father figure. If The Candlemaker does end up being one of the characters to make their play in a second season, it would also be another way that the series draws from Grant Morrison’s Doom Patrol comics run.

“Oh yeah, yeah. No it was easily, easily the weirdest show,” Diane Guerrero, who plays Crazy Jane, told ComicBook.com ahead of the series premiere. “I read the comic books before I had a chance to even read the script, so I go, ‘Oh this is gonna be, this is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before’ and I was really enticed by that. And then of course when you get the script, and you see the language is amazing, the writing is just great, now you think, ‘how the hell are they going to do this?’ I’m not too savvy about the CGI world or like that kind of, the effects stuff but they’re really making it work and so it’s really fun to see. I believe we’re sort of living in a very wacky world ourselves so, I think that this isn’t really too much of a stretch from what we’ve been seeing, especially the state of our country now so, it’s kind of like good to be on a show that sort of puts all of that wackiness at the forefront and makes you deal with it whether you like, if you decide to watch, then you’ll have to deal with that whether you like it or not or whether it makes you uncomfortable.”

