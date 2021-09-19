Doom Patrol Season 3 Character Posters Released

We are just a few days away from the premiere of the third season of Doom Patrol and ahead of that eagerly-anticipated premiere, HBO Max has released new character posters for the series, giving fans a look at their favorite misfit heroes as well as a mysterious newcomer: Michelle Gomez’s Madame Rouge. While the character posters for the main cast – Crazy Jane (Dianne Guerrero), Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Cyborg (Joivan Wade), and Elasti-Girl (April Bowlby) – aren’t especially revelatory, they all do feature Madame Rouge creeping in the background.



“When I was talking to her about the part, I was trying to explain to her that in our eyes the Madame Rouge of Doom Patrol is much like the other characters in that you can’t quite pin them as good or bad,” showrunner Jeremy Carver previously told Entertainment Weekly. “They’ve all done things they’re ashamed of, but that doesn’t necessarily make them bad people. This wrestling with ‘Am I good or bad?’ is really at the heart of Michelle’s character arc this season, and she wrings more out of a line in terms of finding comedy or pathos than just about anybody. I think what she brings to the show is just thrilling.”



You can check out the synopsis for Doom Patrol Season 3 below.



“Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.”



Doom Patrol Season 3 premieres on September 23rd on HBO Max. The first two seasons are currently available to stream.

