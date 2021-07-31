Doom Patrol's Stunt Coordinator Teases Big Action for Season 3

✖

Doom Patrol may be one of the wildest DC television shows with its colorful characters and envelope-pushing storylines—they did do sex ghosts in Season 2, after all—but the HBO Max series is also one that is full of impressive stunts and crazy action sequences that somehow keep one-upping themselves each season. And according to the series' stunt coordinator, they're doing it again in Season 3. Thom Williams tells CBR that Season 3 will take everything from the first two seasons of the popular series and "ramp it up by a factor of ten".

"Take everything you saw in the first two seasons and ramp it up by a factor of ten because we were all rearing to go after our COVID vacation—the writers, the stunt team, the cast, the PAs, everyone on the cast and crew," Williams said. "We were chomping at the bit to get back into it. Everyone destroyed it. It was amazing."

Ramping things up by a factor of ten certainly sounds like things could get wild in Season 3. After all, Season 1 saw the Doom Patrol heroes—among other wild moments—escape from painting in part by having Cliff/Robotman (Brendan Fraser) get eaten by a giant-sized rat named Admiral Whiskers while Season 2 saw Cliff fight Jesus Christ, or at least an imaginary friend version of him formed by the Candlemaker. That scene in particular is one that Williams described as being fun and said he wanted to see how far he could push things without getting into trouble.

"It was so much fun!" Williams said. "We've got a crazy, off-the-wall show anyway and, when I got the script, I was like, 'Of course, why wouldn't he be fighting Jesus?' My mind started racing with it because I am a Christian man but I also have a weird sense of humor. I just thought of all the amazing possibilities we could do with this fight. I wanted to see how far I could push it without getting in trouble and I had a lot of fun with it."

We don't yet have a release date for the third season of Doom Patrol, but fans are eager for the series' return. Season 2 left things on a pretty tense cliffhanger with DC's strangest heroes finding themselves covered in wax by the Candlemaker with only the Chief's (Timothy Dalton) daughter Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) left to take on the horrifying villain. The Doom Patrol's fate was left unknown. though part of that was less the story itself and more production shutdown thanks to COVID-19. Shapiro told Insider last year that the cut finale episode had been nearly finished before the shutdown, but she wasn't certain if it would actually make it to air.

"It was basically all finished," Shapiro said. "There was going to be one more episode and we only had a couple of scenes left, but we never got to finish that episode."

In addition to the whole heroes trapped in wax situation, Season 3 is set to feature a slew of new characters. It was recently announced that the series had added Micah Joe Parker (The Vampire Diaries) as Malcolm; Wynn Everett (Agent Carter) as Shelley Byron aka The Fog; Miles Mussenden (The Walking Dead) as Lloyd Jefferson aka Frenzy; Anita Kalathara (MacGyver) as Holly McKenzie aka Sleepwalk; and Gina Hiraizumi as. Sachiko aka The Quiz. Dubbed "the Sisterhood of Dada", the characters are all based on the "Brotherhood of Dada" from Grant Morrison's comic series run. These are in addition to the announcement that Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant will play Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland, the Dead Boy Detectives, and Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge.

Season 3 of Doom Patrol does not yet have a release date but is expected sometime in 2021. The first two seasons are now streaming on HBO Max.