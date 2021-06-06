Doom Patrol Wraps Filming on Season 3

✖

That's a wrap for filming on the third season of HBO Max's Doom Patrol. On Friday, Joivan Wade -- who plays Victor Stone/Cyborg on the series -- took to Instagram to celebrate, sharing three behind-the-scenes photos of his character. Wade captioned the photo "Feels like the last day at school" and shared with fans that he thinks Season 3 is the best season of Doom Patrol yet, citing outstanding performances and phenomenal writing.

"Feels like the last day at school. Six months, a million takes and a thousand emotions later. What a ride. Doom Patrol season 3 comes to an end and boy! Are you all gonna love it. It's the best season yet in my humble opinion, phenomenal writing, outstanding performances and remarkable efforts from all of the crew involved. I'm looking forward to seeing your thoughts. I know you're going to love it," Wade wrote. He closed by noting he was going to take a little break before working on other projects.

We don't yet have a release date for the third season of Doom Patrol, but fans are eager for the series' return. Season 2 left things on a pretty tense cliffhanger with DC's strangest heroes finding themselves covered in wax by the Candlemaker with only the Chief's (Timothy Dalton) daughter Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) left to take on the horrifying villain. The Doom Patrol's fate was left unknown. though part of that was less the story itself and more production shutdown thanks to COVID-19. Shapiro told Insider last year that the cut finale episode had been nearly finished before the shutdown, but she wasn't certain if it would actually make it to air.

"It was basically all finished," Shapiro said. "There was going to be one more episode and we only had a couple of scenes left, but we never got to finish that episode."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joivan Wade (@joivanwade)

Shapiro added, "So, I don't know if that episode is ever going to air or anything. I don't know much about what's happening."

In addition to the whole heroes trapped in wax situation, Season 3 is set to feature a slew of new characters. It was recently announced that the series had added Micah Joe Parker (The Vampire Diaries) as Malcolm; Wynn Everett (Agent Carter) as Shelley Byron aka The Fog; Miles Mussenden (The Walking Dead) as Lloyd Jefferson aka Frenzy; Anita Kalathara (MacGyver)as Holly McKenzie aka Sleepwalk; and Gina Hiraizumi as. Sachiko aka The Quiz. Dubbed "the Sisterhood of Dada", the characters are all based on the "Brotherhood of Dada" from Grant Morrison's comic series run. These are in addition to the announcement that Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant will play Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland, the Dead Boy Detectives, and Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge.

Season 3 of Doom Patrol does not yet have a release date but is expected sometime in 2021. The first two seasons are now streaming on HBO Max.