Diane Guerrero Assures ‘Doom Patrol’ Is as Wacky as Grant Morrison’s Comics

Anyone who has read any Doom Patrol comics, particularly the ones written by Grant Morrison, know that the franchise is as wacky as they come. These books are super weird, and that’s what everyone loves so much about them. Thankfully, the insanity will translate to live-action when the Doom Patrol TV series premieres this week.

Diane Guerrero, who plays a character named Crazy Jane (one of 64 personalities living inside the same body), recently spoke with ComicBook.com ahead of Friday’s series premiere. When asked whether or not the show would be able to hold up to the wild and wonderful standards of Morrison’s comic books, the actress said it most definitely would.

“Oh yeah, yeah. No it was easily, easily the weirdest show,” Guerrero said. “I read the comic books before I had a chance to even read the script so I go, ‘Oh this is gonna be, this is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before’ and I was really enticed by that. And then of course when you get the script, and you see the language is amazing, the writing is just great, now you think, ‘how the hell are they going to do this?’ I’m not too savvy about the CGI world or like that kind of, the effects stuff but they’re really making it work and so it’s really fun to see. I believe we’re sort of living in a very wacky world ourselves so, I think that this isn’t really too much of a stretch from what we’ve been seeing, especially the state of our country now so, it’s kind of like good to be on a show that sort of puts all of that wackiness at the forefront and makes you deal with it whether you like, if you decide to watch, then you’ll have to deal with that whether you like it or not or whether it makes you uncomfortable.”

Guerrero went on to say that the Doom Patrol series not only dives into the weirdest source material imaginable, but also deals with difficult issues, like mental health, that people tend to shy away from.

“But I think that we’re looking to sort of like enter a world like this that makes us think a little bit,” she continued. “I love the characters because everyone is sort of grappling with a deep rooted issue that has nothing to do with one another and has nothing to do with their present status, it has to do with something they haven’t dealt with that has occurred to them in their past and I like dissecting the human brain, I think that’s the most challenging and I think that mental health is something we don’t talk enough about anywhere around the world, and in this country and I think that the show is just a big therapy session for all the characters and so the mind is beautiful, the mind is scary, I love that we get to dissect it on the show.”

Doom Patrol is set to premiere on Friday, February 15th exclusively on DC Universe.

