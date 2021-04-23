Doom Patrol Adds Five New Cast Members For Season 3

✖

As production continues on the third season of Doom Patrol a host of new actors have been added to the ever-growing cast and whom comic readers may recognize. Dubbed "the Sisterhood of Dada" for the HBO Max series, the show has added Micah Joe Parker (The Vampire Diaries) as Malcolm; Wynn Everett (Agent Carter) as Shelley Byron aka The Fog; Miles Mussenden (The Walking Dead) as Lloyd Jefferson aka Frenzy; Anita Kalathara (MacGyver)as Holly McKenzie aka Sleepwalk; and Gina Hiraizumi as. Sachiko aka The Quiz. There are official character descriptions for these new additions, who are all based on the "Brotherhood of Dada" from Grant Morrison's run on the comic series.

Malcolm is described as "a quiet, sensitive and thoughtful soul who would often rather be invisible than face this unforgiving world."

The Fog: "a deadly terrorist, Shelley is charming, seductive, poetic and a bit mad."

Frenzy: "A sculptor of strange life-like masks who is covered with tattoos and scars – the memories and injustices that immortalize his life – he is cryptic and stoic with a capacity for extreme devastation."

Sleepwalk: "A light-hearted ne’er do well, Holly knows where the best parties are. After a wild night of partying, she usually takes a nice long nap in the ice cream truck where she works, and if she is awoken mid-nap, there is hell to pay.

The Quiz: "An enigmatic germaphobe whose crippling phobias mask awe-inspiring powers.

The announcement of these new cast members comes after it was revealed that actors Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant (son of David) have been enlisted to play Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland, the Dead Boy Detectives. A pair of characters who are basically teen ghost detectives, the duo investigate the mysteries of the living. The characters have some ties to the Doom Patrol and Alice via "The Children's Crusade," a Vertigo crossover story that saw various offbeat characters trying to find a group of missing children.

Also joining the cast in the upcoming season is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Michelle Gomez who is coming on as Madame Rouge with her role being described as a "complicated and electrifying eccentric, who arrives at Doom Manor with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it."

Season 3 of Doom Patrol does not yet have a release date but is expected sometime in 2021. The first two seasons are now streaming on HBO Max.