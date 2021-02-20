Dwayne Johnson Explains Black Adam Workout Regimen in New Video

✖

Black Adam is expected to start production in the spring and will see Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock in his first big superhero role. The wrestler-turned-actor is no stranger to beefing up for a movie, but based on his latest Instagram post, it looks like Johnson is training harder than ever for the DC flick. "Cardio in the morning on an empty stomach and then training later on in the afternoon or sometimes late at night around 10 at night or even sometimes midnight. I've been training for the big one: Black Adam," Johnson explains in the video. "We try to make them all big, but Black Adam, you guys are excited. You guys are on fire about Black Adam and so am I. This one is a big one, but it’s also defining and I wanna raise the bar in terms of superhero movies, but I also want to come in in the best shape of my entire career."

"Tons of questions from you about my training routine for #BlackAdam. Been working very hard on my strength, conditioning, diet, balance, and energy to come into this role being in the best shape (hopefully) of my career and raise the bar," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Happy to share more insight with you as we go down the road. And of course, my training days (and nights) are always powered by @zoaenergy. And yes, ORIGINAL flavored ZOA tastes like pancakes, peanut butter, maple syrup, and greatness." You can watch the full video, which features Johnson promising to keep folks updated on his workout process, below:

Black Adam is set to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, House of Wax). In addition to Johnson, the movie will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Sarah Shahi, reportedly in the role of Adrianna Tomaz, the heroine known in the comics as Isis. The movie will also feature To All the Boys star Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said of the film. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

Black Adam is set to go into production soon and is currently expected to be released sometime in 2022.