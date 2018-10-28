Eiza Gonzalez Dresses as Catwoman for Halloween

Celebrities dressing up like comic book characters has almost become a staple of Halloween, but one of the latest stars to do so is fulfilling quite a lot of fans’ wishes.

Baby Driver and Bloodshot star Eiza Gonzalez recently shared a selfie on her Instagram account, in which he is dressed like the beloved DC Comics character Catwoman. You can check out the selfie below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram MEOW A post shared by Eiza (@eizagonzalez) on Oct 27, 2018 at 7:39pm PDT

While Gonzalez might not be the first celebrity to dress up like a Gotham City Siren this Halloween, the notion that she’s wearing a Catwoman costume is sure to delight some DC fans. Over the past year, Gonzalez has become one of the most prominent “fan casts” for the character, something that was initially sparked by her social media posts. Suicide Squad director David Ayer, who was attached to direct a Gotham City Sirens film, followed Gonzalez on social media a few months later, sparking quite a lot of theories – and even fanart – wondering if she had nabbed the role.

At the moment, it’s unclear where Gotham City Sirens could fit in the DC Extended Universe pantheon, with the studio currently focusing on having Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) have an all-female team-up in Birds of Prey. But with this Halloween costume, it’s hard to deny how awesome Gonzalez would be as the DCEU’s Catwoman, should the role need to be cast down the line.

(And hey, it wouldn’t be the first time that a comic book movie actor essentially predicted the role they’d eventually get.)

Catwoman has had a pretty unique tenure in the live-action realm, with everyone from Anne Hathaway to Halle Berry to to Michelle Pfeiffer playing the role on the big screen. As it turns out, Selina Kyle almost got her own solo film way back when, but the project ultimately never became a reality.

“Are you kidding me? In a heartbeat,” Pfeiffer said of if she would have done a solo Catwoman movie. “I loved that part. I felt like I was just getting comfortable and getting used to the claws and the mask, just figuring out how to move in all of that. There was a little bit of talk about that, then that kind of faded away.”

What do you think of Gonzalez dressing up as Catwoman? Would you like to see her play the role in the DCEU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!