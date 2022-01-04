Elizabeth Hurley Cosplays as Supergirl To Celebrate the New Year

Elizabeth Hurley rang in the new year as Supergirl. The British actress who played Morgan le Fay in cosplayed as DC Comics’ Girl of Steel for New Year’s. She completed the look with a blonde wig. Hurley shared some photos on her Instagram page. In the pictures, an unidentified person dressed as Superman accompanies her. “Supergirl vs Superman,” Hurley wrote in the post. “Happy New Year everyone.” Slightly out of place in the costume but still visible in one photo is Hurley’s ankle brace. Though it’s a device that Supergirl is unlikely ever to wear, Hurley must wear it as she recovers from an ankle injury she suffered while filming Christmas in the Caribbean.

Hurley’s 19-year-old son, model Damian Hurley, was also apparently present for the actress’s costumed New Year’s Eve celebration. Damian dressed as Catwoman. His costume included a black eye mask and a bodysuit. Damian captioned the photo he shared with “About last night.” His mother reposted the image to her Instagram stories, adding “my baby boy.”

Hurley began her modeling career at 29 as the spokesmodel for Estée Lauder. Her other modeling campaigns include Jordache, Shiatzy Chen, Got Milk?, Patrick Cox, MQ Clothiers of Sweden, Lancel, Monsson, and Blackglama. She’s been the cover model for British Vogue three times. She launched her beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005. In 2008, she designed a capsule collection of swimsuits for MANGO.

Hurley made her acting debut in 1987’s Aria. She’s best-known for playing Vanessa Kensington in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery in 1997. She reprised the role in the 1999 sequel, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. She’s also known for playing the Devil in 2000’s Bedazzled and for her role in the E! original series The Royals. She played the Marvel Comics villain Morgan le Fey in the third season of Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu.

Supergirl has been a part of the DC Comics universe, in her various incarnations, since 1959, when Otto Binder created the character. She first appeared in Action Comics #252.

Supergirl reached new audiences in The CW’s Supergirl television series starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers. The show wrapped its six-season run in 2021.

Another version of Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle, will appear in the upcoming . This Supergirl’s appearance seems inspired by Cir-El, an alternate universe Supergirl, and Lara Lane-Kent, the Injustice universe’s new Supergirl.

