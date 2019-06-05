Elizabeth Hurley Joins Marvel’s Runaways as Villain Morgan le Fay

Marvel’s Runaways is bringing in some star power for its new villain, and today they announced that Elizabeth Hurley will be joining the third season of the Hulu show as Marvel villain Morgan le Fay. Head of Marvel Television and Runaways executive producer Jeph Loeb couldn’t be happier that Hurley’s on board, according to Variety, saying “Elizabeth Hurley is joining the Marvel Universe and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her portraying one of the most enchanting Marvel characters.”

Morgan le Fay is a former student of the great wizard Merlin, and is one of the most powerful sorceresses ever. As a result, the Runaways will definitely have their hands full when they go up against her.

.@ElizabethHurley will enchant us all on season 3 of #MarvelsRunaways as Morgan le Fay. 🔮 pic.twitter.com/dsPR1E5tLn — Marvel’s Runaways (@marvelsrunaways) June 5, 2019

Marvel’s Runaways‘ Twitter account also confirmed the news, welcoming the star to the cast. “[Elizabeth Hurley] will enchant us all on season 3 of #MarvelsRunaways as Morgan le Fay. 🔮”

Hurley’s recently been a part of The Royals, where she plays Queen Helena, and now she’ll take on one of the Marvel Universe’s magical heavy hitters. The good news is Marvel’s Runaways have some magical abilities too, and we can’t wait to see these two collide.

You can check out the official description for Marvel’s Runaways below.

“After discovering their parents are super-villains in disguise, a group of teenagers band together to run away from their homes in order to atone for their parents’ actions and to discover the secrets of their origins.”