Stephen Amell Shares Sneak Peek at Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Crossover Screener

The “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover is just a few weeks away and now Stephen Amell is giving fans of The CW DC Comics shows a sneak peek of sorts of the upcoming event.

The Arrow star shared a couple of photos to Twitter revealing that he is watching screeners for “Elseworlds” and giving fans just the slightest of looks at the event. Check them out below.

As you can see, there isn’t anything in Amell’s photos that would constitute a spoiler for the three-night event. One photo shows a scene with Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman in the black super suit which is something that fans have known about since October when Amell shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself, Hoechlin, and The Flash star Grant Gustin on set. The other photo features Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl apparently in the STAR Labs pipeline, something fans got a look at in a recent “Elseworlds” television spot that revealed the Girl of Steel behind bars with her sister Alex (Chyler Leigh) seemingly responsible for putting her there.

Just in case you haven’t been keeping track, “Elseworlds” is a three-night event which will see some major changes in the very reality of the Arrowverse shows. As promos have already given fans a taste of, Oliver Queen (Amell) and Barry Allen (Gustin) will end up swapping lives while things are definitely not normal for Supergirl, either, thanks to Arkham Asylum doc John Deegan (Jeremy Davies). You can read some recently revealed plot details below.

“The three-night event begins with Arkham Asylum doc John Deegan (Lost’s Jeremy Davies) rewriting reality, which results in Oliver (Amell) and Barry (Gustin) swapping lives. In this new reality, Oliver Queen looks like Gustin and Barry Allen looks like Amell, and the two heroes are the only ones who know they’re in the wrong lives and have each other’s powers.”

The event will also see quite a few additional characters, such as Hoechlin’s Superman, and new faces such as Ruby Rose’s Batwoman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, LaMonica Garret as The Monitor, and more.

“The crossover is f*cking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with The Flash on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s Supergirl.

