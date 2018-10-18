“Elseworlds” Fan Poster Imagines the Flash as Superman

The poster for the “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover released earlier this week took many fans by surprise with Grant Gustin’s Flash and Stephen Amell’s Green Arrow appearing to trade heroic identities. Now, a fan art creation is taking that idea of identity swapping to the next level with new takes on Flash and Superman.

Artist Boss Logic posted his latest “Elseworlds” creation to Twitter earlier today imagining Gustin suited up as the Man of Steel with Tyler Hoechlin trying out The Flash suit. You can check it out below.

They got to let #grantgust rep #superman in this even for a few minutes, he loves supes more than batman loves recruiting robins 😅 #elseworlds pic.twitter.com/jz0ePb170W — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 17, 2018

“They got to let #grantgust rep #superman in this even for a few minutes, he loves supes more than batman loves recruiting robins,” the artist wrote.

It’s unclear if that particular swap will happen in “Elseworlds”, but Boss Logic isn’t wrong when it comes to his estimation that Gustin is excited for Superman. The actor told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year that he’s thrilled to finally get to share the screen with Superman.

“To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” Gustin said.

While it is something Gustin always hoped for, he did admit that part of him figured it would never happen.

“It did feel like something they would always save for the features, to be honest,” Gustin added. “But I feel like the Arrowverse has kind of been changing that stigma with the whole TV is the lesser medium. I think it kind of doesn’t matter these days with the streaming and content’s kind of everywhere. So, it is cool to see us kind of rise to even another level and bring all of us together for these crossovers. It’s pretty epic.”

However, what suit Hoechlin’s Superman will be wearing in the scene? That could be pretty interesting. Earlier this week we got a look at the actor dressed in a black and silver Superman suit. It’s not clear what the context for the black suit will be in “Elseworlds”, but the suit does have major significance in comics. In the comics, Superman’s black suit gained iconic status in the “Death and Return of Superman” story arc. It was a suit designed to help revitalize Superman’s Kryptonian cells, after they were severely depleted in his fight with Doomsday. When he was “resurrected,” Kal-El/Superman fought in that suit for a brief time.

The “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET.