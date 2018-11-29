New “Elseworlds” Crossover Promo Gives First Look at The Monitor in Action

The CW released a new promo for “Elseworlds” the upcoming Arrowverse crossover during tonight’s Supergirl.

This latest promo is the best look yet at the three-night event that will see the world as the heroes know it turned upside down thanks to the machinations of Arkham Asylum doctor John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) who we see in action for the first time in the new promo. Check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The promo shows Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) confronting Deegan and telling him to undo the chaos he’s caused by tinkering with reality — something he refuses to do. It also appears to hint that Deegan may have been given the ability to tinker with reality via a mysterious book from Mar Novu/The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). The Monitor is heard in voice over saying, “I offered you godhood, now show them what a real god can do”, though the way things are edited its not clear who — or what — he’s addressing.

The promo also shows John Wesley Shipp in suited up and in action in his iconic 1990s Flash costume, declaring that what was done to his Earth isn’t going to be done on this one, at least on his watch, though considering that Supergirl takes place on Earth-38 as opposed to Earth-1 where The Flash and Arrow transpire, it’s also unclear what Earth that’s in danger.

While this promo helps fill in a bit about the plot of “Elseworlds” there is still a lot of unknowns. We do know that the event will include the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose), as well as appearances from Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell).

“The crossover is f*cking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

What do you think about this latest look at “Elseworlds”? Let us know in the comments.

The Arrowverse crossover event, “Elseworlds”, will begin on with The Flash in a temporary time slot on Sunday, December 9th and continue with Arrow on Monday, December 10th before concluding with Supergirl Tuesday, December 11th.