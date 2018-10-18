Stephen Amell Teases More Arrowverse Crossover Easter Eggs Than Fans Will Know What to Do With

Arrowverse fans have gotten quite a bit of behind-the-scenes looks and teases when it comes to the upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover and while it’s shaping up to be epic, it just might be full of Easter eggs as well.

Arrow star Stephen Amell, who has been keeping up the hype for the crossover by sharing his thoughts on social media recently, took to Twitter today to share what he’d remember most about his work day on Tuesday including working with his wife, Ruby Rose, and what sounds like a ton of Easter eggs.

I’ll remember today on the crossover for working with my Wife (proud of her), working with Ruby, working with Danielle, GUSTIN!!!… and a room filled with more Easter eggs than you’ll know what to do with! — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 17, 2018

What are those Easter eggs? That’s anyone’s guess and fans will likely be watching “Elseworlds” even more carefully to try to catch them all but considering a lot of things appear to be lining up for a “what if” scenario very much in keeping with the DC Comics imprint that gives the crossover its name, there’s likely to be some clever comics references.

One of those references and potential Easter eggs might just have something to do with the matching outfits Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) were sporting in one of Amell’s recent posts to Facebook. In that photo, the characters were dressed in in matching outfits consisting of black boots, black pants, white t-shirt, black leather jackets, and black and white bandanas. Set spy photos shared on Twitter gave fans another look at the “twinning” outfits in action and revealed a curious patch on the back of the jackets bearing the symbol of the Trigger Twins. In DC Comics, there were actually two sets of Trigger Twins, one being a pair of heroes while the second is a pair of villains most commonly associated with Batman.

Based on the leaked photos, it’s hard to tell which version “Elseworlds” is leaning into — the heavy use of black in the outfits seem to lean towards the villains who notably appeared in both Infinite Crisis and Blackest Night, while the bandanas are a little more in keeping with the heroic pair who first made their appearance in All-Star Western #58 back in 1951.

Whatever the reason for the matching outfits — and whatever the teased Easter eggs are — Amell has been very open about just how great “Elseworlds” is shaping up to be.

“The crossover is f*cking bananas,” Amell said during a recent Facebook live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think last year was fantastic.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.