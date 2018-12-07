“Elseworlds” Crossover Will Take Fans Back to a Familiar ‘Smallville’ Location

The Kent family home in the “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover will apparently be the same house where Clark, Jonathan, and Martha lived on Smallville.

That is according to an observation by KryptonSite, who spotted the iconic building in Melissa Benoist’s Instagram feed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout the day, Tyler Hoechlin has been filming with Elizabeth Tulloch and Benoist in what fans had mostly speculated would be the Kent farmhouse. Hoechlin is reprising his Supergirl role as Superman for the crossover event, in which Tulloch will be introduced as Lois Lane.

It seems likely that Green Arrow and The Flash will also head to Smallville, since the photo that caught KSite’s attention was in fact of Grant Gustin walking out of the house.

#Smallville fans: It looks like a familiar house will be seen in this year’s #Elseworlds crossover… they’re going to the “real” Kent Farm! //t.co/L7S9lCI6Ii pic.twitter.com/uM8zOTciac — KryptonSite (@KryptonSite) October 18, 2018

When Superman was first slated to come to Supergirl, some fans petitioned to have it be Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent from 2001 until 2011. It did not pan out, although the series has previously made reference to Chloe Sullivan, a supporting character created for Smallville.

The Elseworlds crossover seems to be spitting the heroes out across time and space in multiple universes, with Barry Allen and Oliver Queen seemingly taking on multiple roles — including changing places with one another.

While the plot of “Elseworlds” remains a bit of a mystery — and arguably gets more confusing by the day — we do know that it will see Supergirl, The Flash (Grant Gustin), and Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) crossing paths with a wide array of DC Comics characters.

In addition to Superman and Lois, the event will include the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) as well as appearances from Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell).

“The crossover is fucking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

“It’s awesome,” Hoechlin said of Lois being involved with the crossover earlier this year. “It’s really exciting to have a lot of these new characters popping into this one. The crossover has always been a huge event, but it seems like there’s a lot of new characters coming into it for the first time this time, so it should be a lot of fun.”

The “Elseworlds” crossover will begin on Sunday, December 9th with The Flash at 8/7c, followed by Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, and Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.