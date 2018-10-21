Superman and Supergirl Team Up in New “Elseworlds” Photo

Arrowverse fans have gotten a lot of behind-the-scenes looks at the upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover event and the latest one shows a very “Super” team up.

In a photo shared by Arrow star Stephen Amell, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) are seen getting into position to face an unknown threat in the middle of a city street. You can check out the truly behind-the-scenes photo — it’s literally taken from behind the camera filming the scene — below.

It’s interesting to note that Superman is in his iconic red and blue suit in the photo and while that doesn’t give away anything about the plot of the upcoming crossover, it seems to indicate that we will see the iconic hero experience a wardrobe change at some point in the three-night event. An earlier photo, also shared by Amell, showed Hoechlin in the famous black Superman suit.

Of course, Superman isn’t going to be the only character in “Elseworlds” for whom costume may be an interesting element. Amell himself will be undergoing a bit of a wardrobe shift with the actor suiting up as the Flash. The official poster for the crossover shows The Flash star Grant Gustin suited up as Green Arrow while Amell abandons his bow and arrow for the Flash gear. Amell tweeted the poster earlier this week and insisted that he really did wear the Flash suit.

As for why Amell was wearing the suit — or Hoechlin was wearing the black suit — that’s anyone’s guess, but we do know quite a few things about the crossover. The event will include the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and will also see the appearances of Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell).

“The crossover is fucking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.