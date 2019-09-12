Event Leviathan Writer Brian Michael Bendis on Supergirl’s Upcoming Leviathan Storyline

Today marked a big chapter in Event Leviathan, Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev’s event miniseries that pits a group of detectives led by Lois Lane against a shadowy figure who has taken over Leviathan and used its resources to dismantle the intelligence apparatus of the DC Universe. The story centers around a principal mystery that boils down to “who is this Leviathan person anyway,” since the person who took over the organization from Talia Head is wearing a mask and going by the name of the group. It also appears to have far-reaching ramifications, with a new Suicide Squad coming in December that will not involve Amanda Waller.

At the same time Bendis is doing this — a story which seems to be aimed at reordering DC’s numerous, sometimes redundant, spy organizations — Supergirl is taking the same organization and making it into the big bad of their upcoming fifth season. Little is known about the exact intricacies of Leviathan’s role in Supergirl, but it seems pretty likely that the stories will cover at least some of the same ground. And Bendis welcomes it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is really good,” Bendis told ComicBook.com. He noted that since he had friends on the writing staff, “I’ve been getting ‘we’re doing it too!’ Warner Bros. TV are very excited about it. We’ve done it a couple fo times on other shows, too. It’s good mojo that we’re both kind of in the same headspace. I’m very excited. I know what’s going on on Supergirl and that’s the best TV version of that story and we’re doing the best DC Comics Universe version of the story, so it’s very exciting.”

Leviathan was revealed as the big bad for this season at the end of season four, as Eve Tessmacher was approached while trying to make her escape when Lex Luthor’s plans collapsed. That revelation came right around the same time Bendis’s Event Leviathan was kicking into high gear, leading fans to wonder whether there was a connection between the two.

“This season will be about how technology impacts us, and how people use it to escape from what happens in their lives,” executive producer Robert Rovner said during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “We’re seeing how our villains use technology against us, and our heroes try to bring us back.”

Supergirl‘s fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.