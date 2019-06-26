Every DC Character Appearing in Titans Season 2

The lineup for Titans has swelled for the show’s upcoming second season, and it will end up with one of the biggest casts in all of DC’s TV multiverse. As a team series, the cast was already pretty big — and this year they are adding several new superheroes as well as a trio of villains who are pretty big names themselves.

In addition to the Superboy story teased in the season one finale, Titans will bring in the Deathstroke family, Aqualad, and more.

Coming off of last season’s finale, which saw Dick Grayson turning over to the dark side at the same time Conner Kent and Krypto were breaking out of Cadmus, it seems plausible that Garth will work with the remaining teens to bring Dick out of his stupor. It is clear from the first season that Dick, Donna, Hawk, Dove, and others were some version of the Titans in their past, and it seems reasonable enough that while Dick is the mentor to the younger generation of heroes, it will be his own peers and the found family of the original Titans that bring him back to himself.

Titans was already an ensemble piece last year, but this season it has expanded with a number of new DC characters — including Esai Morales as Deathstroke/Slade Wilson, Chella Man as his son Jericho, Chelsea T. Zhang as his daughter Rose (aka Ravager), Joshua Orpin as Conor Kent, and Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne — joining the cast. That sounds like a lot, but with the Wilsons likely serving as antagonists, the power upgrade of getting Superboy and Aqualad can’t hurt.

So, without further ado, here’s the Titans corner of DC’s TV multiverse — at least thus far…

Nightwing, Beast Boy, Starfire, Raven

The core team from Titans‘s first season is back, even if it seems likely that, following Dick’s odyssey in the season finale, all of them will be fighting very different battles in the second season. It will be interesting to see how they — especially Raven, who was the point of view character for a lot of the first season and whose journey was just beginning then — start to adjust to being more of a team and a family than the disparate group of amateurs that assembled last time around.

Batman

The Dark Knight loomed large over the first season of Titans, providing something for Dick Grayson to rebel against and popping up in flashbacks before becoming a big

Robin (Jason Todd)

Now that Dick is going to be Nightwing, Jason Todd is going to have a clear claim to the Robin title — not that it stopped him last season. Given the popularity of Red Hood, don’t be surprised if Titans tries to fasttrack Jason’s tragic fall…but in any event, it seems he’s getting some costume tweaks and more screen time this year, so fans of Jason Todd can be excited.

Hawk and Dove

Hawk and Dove aren’t technically part of the main cast of Titans, but the popular recurring guests from season one will be back to help tackle the big problems of the finale and probably explore their Classic Titans backstory with Dick and Donna in the show’s second season.

Superboy & Krypto

After the credits rolled on the Titans Season One finale, which made its debut on DC Universe Friday morning, patient viewers were treated to an extra scene that took a page out the Young Justice book. As soon as the scene began, a caption made it clear that people were seeing Metropolis on the show for the the first time. Within minutes, fans were introduced to the human experiment gone wrong known only as Superboy.

He will also get a best friend to come with him, as the finale showed him picking up Krypto the Super-Dog in his live-action debut.

Wonder Girl

Conor Leslie will return as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl in the show’s second season, giving the audience more time to get to know the founding Teen Titan.

It looks like Leslie’s character might take on a bigger role in the new season, as Donna Troy was only introduced halfway through the first chunk of episodes. While hinting at her backstory, the show made it clear that she has left the hero life behind — but it might not stay that way for long.

The actress previously told ComicBook.com that her history with Wonder Woman will further be fleshed out as Titans continues.

“It’s tricky because I don’t know, part of me, when I look at where she’s been in the last few years… I feel like where were going with Donna is honoring some story lines, but we’re creating one,” said Leslie. “We know that [Wonder Woman] has taken her from the burning building, that’s established in this episode. There’s some stuff with her origin that I would like to explore, but I don’t think I can say that because it’s referencing the last episode.”

Leslie is likely referring to the original plan for the finale, which was shuffled back and will now be a part of Season 2.

Aqualad

Drew Van Acker, best known for his work on Pretty Little Liars, has been cast in the role of Aqualad on Titans for DC Universe, TV Insider reports. The Atlantean named Garth has been long expected by fans to show up, and Van Acker has even been rumored for the part, but this is the first confirmation that it’s real. The actor had got fans talking about him back in May, when he shared a photo of himself on Instagram with the show’s hashtags, although he did not tease much. His very next Instagram post, a shot of the water, may have been a clue. Certainly Van Acker looks a lot more like “classic” Aquaman from the comics than Jason Momoa does — although Garth/Aqualad himself isn’t actualy blond, so that is kind of a surface (no pun intended)-level similarity.

The TV Insider report quotes the character’s official character description as “a founding member of the Titans and Aquaman’s eager sidekick” who was also born in Atlantis and is a member of the royal court who trained under Aquaman to be a protector of life in and out of the ocean. In the series, Garth “would eventually step out from the shadow of his mentor to become his own hero as a Titan along with many other former sidekicks.”

Mercy Graves

Graves will be played by actress Natalie Gumede who is known for her role as Ashley in the Doctor Who Christmas Special from 2014. On Titans, Gumede will be a recurring guest star that will likely play a role in the storyline involving Superboy, teased at the end of Season 1.

Here is the official character description:

“Mercy Graves is the ruthless, cunning, right hand and bodyguard to the notorious Lex Luthor – serving her boss with unquestioned loyalty. Her connection to the Luthors runs deep, as Mercy has been a friend of the family and in Lex’s life since they were young.”

Deathstroke

Esai Morales has been cast as the fan-favorite assassin on the sophomore season of Titans. Morales is known for his roles on NCIS: Los Angeles, How to Get Away With Murder, and Chicago P.D.

Slade Wilson is known for being DC’s deadliest assassin. While serving his country, Slade became an elite soldier before government testing enhanced his physiology to near superhuman levels, putting him on a path of darkness and revenge. To his family, Slade is a father and husband, but to the rest of the world, he is feared by many as the infamous Deathstroke; selling his services to the highest bidder as the ruthless assassin that never gives up and never misses.

Deathstroke has crossed paths with the Teen Titans in some complicated ways over the years, most notably in the infamous “The Judas Contract” storyline. While it’s unclear if that arc will be making its way onto Titans, it will certainly be interesting to see how Morales’ Slade factors into the show.

The character has been adapted into film and television in quite a few ways in recent years, with Manu Bennett portraying the character on Arrow and Joe Manganiello cameoing as the character in 2017’s Justice League. A solo film with Manganiello’s version of the character has been in the works for several years, with The Raid‘s Gareth Evans set to direct.

Titans fans have been eagerly anticipating Deathstroke’s arrival almost since the series’ inception, with confirmation last fall that the character would eventually be making an appearance.

“You’ll see Deathstroke in Titans eventually, but it will be a new version,” executive producer Geoff Johns said at last year’s New York Comic Con.

Jericho & Ravager

Little is known about the role Deathstroke’s children will play in the series, although it is distinctly possible that Jericho’s presence could suggest that the series is gearing up to do — or at least tee up for a prospective third season — the famous Teen Titans story “The Judas Contract.”

Chella Man has been cast in the role of Joseph Wilson — also known as Jericho — for the show’s upcoming second season. Son of the infamous DC villain Deathstroke (played by Esai Morales), Joseph Wilson is the Titan known as Jericho. Mute after his father failed to rescue him from having his vocal cords severed by assassins, Jericho has the unique ability to possess anyone just by making eye contact. This gentle natured yet proud hero has proven himself a formidable Titan. Jericho was an important part of the Marv Wolfman/George Perez era on New Teen Titans, and has also been a significant player in the current Deathstroke series from writer Christopher Priest.

Man is best known as a model and YouTube personality who talks frankly about his life and body; born with progressive hearing loss and using a Cochlear implant to hear, Man began sharing his journey with gender dysphoria and gender transition on YouTube back in May 2017. That same year, he made his New York Fashion Week debut. He is active on YouTube and Instagram, where he shares his testimonials and talks about the importance of representation to his 200,000 or so followers.

Joe Wilson previously appeared in live action on Arrow, played by actor Liam Hall. In that series, he never took on the Jericho identity, but instead led a clandestine military unit known as the Jackals. He reappeared in the current, seventh season twice: once during the Elseworlds crossover, in which he was one of a number of villains who were police officers tracking down the “Trigger Twins,” and and then again as part of the Ghost Initiative, John Diggle and Lyla Michaels’s latter-day take on Task Force X.

Disney Channel actress Chelsea T. Zhang has been cast as Deathstroke‘s daughter Rose Wilson, also known as The Ravager, for a series regular role in Titans Season 2. To this point, Zhang is best known for her work as Brittney on Disney’s Andi Mack series.

Along with the casting announcement, DC Universe also unveiled the description for Rose Wilson on the show, which teases a relationship with the Titans, and a mission to take down Deathstroke.

“Daughter of the deadly assassin, Deathstroke, Rose Wilson was forced to undergo the same procedure that granted her father nearly superhuman abilities, becoming a weapon known as Ravager. Ever resentful, she seeks out the Titans not only for their protection but to get back at her father. Knowing how dangerous it is to be the offspring of their deadliest foe, the Titans take her in but that doesn’t necessarily mean they trust her.”