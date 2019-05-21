Everything We Know About Crisis on Infinite Earths

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is coming to the Arrowverse. The massive, mutliverse-shattering event has been teased since The Flash‘s series pilot and since then fans have eagerly awated its arrival. While it was confirmed following last fall’s “Elseworlds” crossover, fans have had to wait until The CW’s recent network upfronts as well as the season finales for the current Arrowverse shows to find out more.

And now, with Legends of Tomorrow closing out their season tonight, we now have a bit more of how we’re getting to “Crisis”. From The Monitor cashing in Oliver’s bargain, to a mysterious rollback of dates on a newspaper, to The Monitor enjoying some choice snacks while watching the Legends be bonkers, we have an idea of how things will start to come together for “Crisis” — and now, we’re putting it together in one handy source for you. Want to know how the Arrowverse has set up for “Crisis” as well as everything we currently know about the event? Read on for more!

Arrow

In the final moments of Arrow’s Season 7 finale, titled “You Have Saved This City,” The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) returned, seemingly to cash in on whatever deal he made with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) during last winter’s “Elseworlds” crossover event. It was a very direct clue that Crisis is coming and faster than expected, but it also revealed something big: Oliver Queen dies — and that the world will need Mia Smoak in the future.

The Flash

Over the course of the show’s five seasons fans have known that Crisis was coming to Central City in 2024, but tonight’s season finale changed that in a dramatic way. Crisis is still coming, but now it’s coming in 2019. You see, after the events of the episode — the defeat of Cicada II, curing Gracie, and then dealing with a now-free Thawne — things took a sad turn. Because Cicada’s dagger was destroyed and thus allowed for Thawne to be freed as it had been dampening his powers in the future, a new timeline was created. As it started to take hold Nora began to disappear.

Nora ultimately opted to accept this consequence to her actions, but it wasn’t until after she was gone that fans saw the full extent of them. In the Time Vault, Gideon starts to get new information that updates the newspaper headline from the pilot declaring The Flash missing. While it doesn’t appear that everything about the headline changes something critical does. The date on the newspaper begins to roll back and while we don’t see the specific month we do see the year: 2019.

Supergirl

As the events of the episode conclude, The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) shows up speaking to a mysterious figure. He tells the figure that he’s been trapped for too long and a phantom fo his people and that it’s now his time to avenge himself against hs brother. The hooded figure? A Martian and the brother who wronged him none other than J’onn. Then, after that, The Monitor is seen visiting Shelly Island — and Lex Luthor’s body, which may be a tease that Lex’s death plays some sort of role as a prelude to Crisis.

Legends of Tomorrow

During the Legends of Tomorrow season finale, the team comes up with the plan to use the Heyworld theme park to show the public there is nothing to fear from the monsters, thus kneecapping the demon Neron’s plan. However, doing so would remove Zari from the team as it also fixes her dystopian future. Zari plans to stay on the ship to protect herself, but things go awry when Neron ends up killing Nate as part of a distraction to restore Ray’s soul. Nate is saved, but Zari disappears, no longer a Legend.

The Monitor has been watching this all go down disapprovingly — though he did indulge in some excellent snacking while watching. It’s possible that fixing the future and removing Zari from the Legends team will be an issue in the coming Crisis.

Schedule

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will be a 5-houre veent spread over two quarters. What that likely means is that the event will roll out presumably as midseason finales for the Arrowverse shows and then as midseason premieres — though in the case of Arrow, which will end next season after 10 episodes, it may serve as a series finale as well. It also potentially means a major cliffhanger between those two quarters.

It was also revealed that “Crisis” will truly be a full, Arrowverse-wide event as it will include not just Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, but Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman as well. As Legends sat out last year’s “Elseworlds” event, their includsion in “Crisis” only drives home how impactful the event will be on the Arrowverse and is sure to excite fans.