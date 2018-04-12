Exclusive ‘Arrow’ Clip: Felicity Scrambles to Save OTA and Take Down Diaz

Warner Bros. Television has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from “Fundamentals,” tonight’s episode of Arrow.

You can see it above.

In the clip, Felicity gets Oliver and Diggle together in the hopes of reuniting the team to take down Diaz. Diggle, meanwhile, has his own plans: rather than saddling up to ride into action alongside Oliver, he has thrown in his lot with his wife at ARGUS.

“We want to make some logical use of ARGUS and the dynamic that his wife is the director of ARGUS,” series star David Ramsey told ComicBook.com. “What does that mean? What does that mean to the Team Arrow? How can we utilize her resources? What does that mean to the relationship? So there’s a lot that has to kind of play out in season seven in terms of ARGUS and Diggle’s involvement. It was planned from the very beginning.”

The scene sets something important up, too: while he may be changing his venue, Diggle has not given up on Star City, and while he may have abandoned his costumed identity that does not mean he will not be pursuing Diaz.

“We’re still after the same bad guy,” Ramsey added. “It’s just these teams, New Team Arrow, Oliver Queen, John Diggle with ARGUS, they feel as if there’s more than one way to get them. But they come back together and work together as a unit to take down Diaz. So this isn’t a situation where you have these three entities existing in the same city kind of working their own angles.”

You can check out some images from the episode in the attached gallery and the official synopsis below.

OLIVER IS VISITED BY A GHOST FROM HIS PAST — In his darkest place yet, Oliver (Stephen Amell) wonders if he has failed at everything – being a father, a mayor and a hero. His frustration rising, Oliver lashes out at Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and William (guest star Jack Moore).

A surprising visit from an old friend has Oliver questioning his next move.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

Arrow airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of Supernatural.