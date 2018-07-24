Exclusive DC Comics Preview: ‘Justice League Dark’ #1

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of tomorrow’s Justice League Dark #1 from writer James Tynion IV and artists Alvaro Martinez and Raúl Fernández.

The issue, spinning out of the events of the Justice League: No Justice miniseries, is one of three new Justice League comics, including Justice League by Scott Snyder; Justice League Odyssey by Joshua Williamson; and Justice League Dark, which have launched in the wake of the universe-changing events of Dark Nights: Metal.

Scott Snyder’s Metal collaborators Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion provide the cover for Justice League Dark, the second volume to go by that title since the 2011 relaunch “The New 52.”

The New 52 version of the team, several members of which provide the base for the current incarnation, inspired a direct-to-DVD animated movie in which Matt Ryan reprised his role as John Constantine for the first of what would turn out to be a number of animated outings.

This version of the team, like the animated movie, is more closely tied to the traditional Justice League characters than was the previous incarnation fo the comic — right down to Wonder Woman in a leadership role. Working with her are Detective Chimp, Zatanna, Swamp Thing, and Man-Bat — people who, mostly, came into their powers by chance or accident and who have rarely acted as traditional heroes.

Along with Darkseid, who appears in Justice League Odyssey, Man-Bat represents two major villains with roles on the newly-formed teams. Writer Tynion has had some experience writing villains onto traditional superhero teams recently, with Clayface on Detective Comics.

You can see the images in the attached gallery, and the solicitaiton text for the issue below.

From the pages of JUSTICE LEAGUE: NO JUSTICE! Earth’s magic once belonged to them. Now they want the magic back. But who exactly are they? It’s up to the new Justice League Dark to find out and stop this nightmarish new threat at all costs! After the events of NO JUSTICE, team leader Wonder Woman guides the misfit magic mix of Zatanna, Swamp Thing, Man-Bat and Detective Chimp against enemies too fantastic even for the Justice League. Plus, what awful things are coming through the Tree of Wonder? Dark days ahead…